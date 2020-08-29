1/1
Carlos Villarreal
1931 - 2020
Weslaco - Carlos T. Villarreal, 89, passed away to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Weslaco Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Mr. Villarreal was born July 17, 1931 in Monterrey Nuevo Leon Mexico to Francisco & Carmen Villarreal. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Enedina Villarreal; 1 son, George Villarreal; 1 granddaughter, Melva Rodriguez; 3 brothers, Felix Villarreal, Leonel Villarreal, Arjelio Villarreal; 4 sisters, Carmen Cantu, Noelia Muñoz, Enedina Treviño & Jovana Villarreal. Mr. Villarreal is survived 1 son, Javier Villarreal (Alma) of Weslaco. TX; 2 daughters, Janie Sawyer (Tom) of Donna, TX, Nora Pedraza (Rolando) of Boerne, TX; 2 sisters, Bertha Saenz of Weslaco, TX & Lupita Villarreal of Monterrey Nuevo Leon Mexico. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren & numerous great-grandchildren. All services for Mr. Villarreal will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc., 2602 N. Texas Ave., Weslaco, TX (956) 969-1461.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc.
2602 N. Texas Blvd.
Weslaco, TX 78599
(956) 969-1461
