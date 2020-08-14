Pharr - Carlota "Caita" Fonseca, 81, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at Edinburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugenio and Petra Fonseca; a brother, Isidro Fonseca.
Ms. Fonseca is survived by her son, Luis Octavio Fonseca; seven sibling, Esmeregilda Fonseca, Juan Fonseca, Maria Liliada Fonseca, Juana Fonseca, Maria Hilda Espinoza, Jose (Connie) Fonseca, Julia F. Cantu; numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of Edinburg.