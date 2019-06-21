|
McAllen - Carlton J. Butters, 90, peacefully passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.
Mr. Butters was born in Pulaski, MI, and was currently living in McAllen.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Butters; a son, Glen (Janet) Butters; two daughters, Cheryl (Jim) Haskins, and Lisa (Scott) Lane; four grandsons, Darrick (Aurora) Butters, Ryan (Dora) Butters, James Haskins, Matt Lane; a granddaughter, Kristina Lane; numerous great-grandchildren; a sister, Joette (George) Whitehead; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, with a memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on June 21, 2019