Services McCaleb Funeral Home 900 West 4th Street Weslaco , TX 78596 (956) 968-7533 Resources More Obituaries for Carmela Cárdenas Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carmela Cárdenas

1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Weslaco - Carmela C. Cardenas, 76, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 29, 2019, after a lengthy illness.



Carmela was born on December 8th, 1942, to Arturo Garcia and Elvira Caballero Garcia in Mercedes, Texas, where she grew up with her sisters, Norma and Elvira, and her brother, Noel.



Soon after graduating from high school, Carmela wandered into the Weslaco Drug Store, where, upon her sister's insistence, she introduced herself to Ruben Cardenas, a hard-working young man who would become her future husband. About a year later, on October 20, 1962, they married and continued their studies at Pan American College in Edinburg.



After graduating college, Carmela began her life-long career in education. While teaching 2nd grade ESL, she entered graduate school, earning a Master's Degree in Bilingual Education, as well as a Master's Degree in Administration and Supervision. Her passion for and dedication to ESL students made her a valuable asset throughout the Mercedes and Weslaco school districts. After sixteen years in Weslaco, she returned to Mercedes, her hometown, where she taught kindergarten and became vice-principal at West Elementary School. Carmela retired in 2000, having taught and loved thousands of students, and having made sure their handwriting was legible because Carmela was passionate about good penmanship. After devoting her entire life to education, Carmela remained active in the Rio Grande Valley Retired Teachers Association. She served as the chapter leader for the Texas State Teacher Association, where she was committed to advocating for teacher pay and benefits. Always generous with her time and energy, she also volunteered for many years at Knapp Medical Center and the Weslaco Museum.



Carmela was able to balance her career and education while she and Ruben raised four sons. In 1972, Ruben opened his State Farm Agency and was no longer able to take long summer vacations. However, that did not stop Carmela from taking the boys all over the country--visiting relatives, watching Astros games, spending the day at Astroworld, and enjoying Outdoor Resorts. She made sure her children soaked in every ray of sunshine during those fun summers. Carmela and Ruben shared some amazing trips, visiting Austria, Germany, Spain, Canada, Alaska, Colorado, and Las Vegas, to name a few. Traveling with both her sisters through the years resulted in their having a very strong bond of sisterhood.



Carmela had many talents and interests. She, an excellent homemaker, loved to cook and was very good at it. Among her specialties were carne guisada, chili, fideo, and calabaza con pollo. Shopping or catching a good movie with her sisters and friends was a regular part of her routine. A devoted educator, a loving sister, a person who traveled far and wide, a dedicated volunteer, an accomplished homemaker, wife, and mother describe a woman who lived life to the fullest. Carmela was able to do and be all this because of the power that drove her--her faith, her love of Jesus Christ and the Catholic Church. She was a member of many prayer groups. She and her Cenacle Sisters were dear friends and faithful servants to the Lord. They spent countless hours praying for those in need, helping others, and spending time pondering The Word.



Carmela is preceded in death by her parents, Arturo and Elvira Garcia; brother, Noel Garcia; sisters, Norma Rodriguez (Edward+) and Elvira Gracia; brothers-in-law, Charles Cardenas, Jr., Gilbert Cardenas (Anita+), and Joe Silva.



She is survived by her loving husband of fifty-seven years, Ruben Cardenas, Sr.; sons, Ruben Cardenas, Jr. from Boerne, TX; COL (Ret.) Noel J. Cardenas (Cristi) from Kingwood, TX; COL Michael A Cardenas (Ida) from Lithia, FL and Jorge A. Cardenas from Laredo, TX; grandchildren, Samantha, Jordan, Andrew, Kristian, Noah, Lauren, Jonah, and Alizee Cardenas; sisters-in-law, Wanda Garcia, Emma Silva, Emelia Riojas (Reynaldo), Esmeralda Martinez (Alfredo), Amparo Cardenas; brothers-in-law, Alonzo Gracia and Wilbert Cardenas (Mary).



The family would like to thank Paz Garcia and Crystal Gonzalez for their excellent, compassionate care.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 2-9 pm, with a Rosary at 7 pm at McCaleb Funeral Home. Mass will be celebrated by Father Francisco Solis at 10 am on Wednesday, April 3rd, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Weslaco. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park.



Serving as pallbearers will be Andrew, Noah, and Jonah Cardenas, Arturo Garcia, Pedro Riojas, and Marc Gracia.



In lieu of flowers, friend and family can donate to the Liver Foundation and St Jude. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries