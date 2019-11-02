|
SAN JUAN - Carmelita "La Cuata" Flores, 89, went home to the Lord, Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at her residence in San Juan.
Born in Alamo, she had lived most of her life in San Juan. Carmelita enjoyed listening to music, gardening, making tamales, pan-de-polvo, and canning nopalitos. She enjoyed driving her little blue truck "la capitana" and "el troque". Mrs. Flores was a perfectionist, she taught her children to be respectful and honest. Mrs. Flores was a devoted catholic. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. Carmelita is going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Saturnino Flores, Sr.; and her parents, Jacinto Hernandez and Maria Cruz.
Carmelita is survived by her two children, Juanita (Efrain) Reyna of Pharr, Saturnino (Estella) Flores, Jr.; four grandchildren, Efrain (Roni) Reyna, Roberto (Rosa Corina) Reyna, Albert Lee Flores, Jennifer ( Jacob) Kelly; seven great-grandchildren; three siblings, Socorro Tames, Domingo Hernandez, and Silveria Hernandez.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 2, 2019