|
|
PHARR - Carmen Benavidez, 87, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in Mission. She was born on July 16, 1932 to Gregorio and Maria Segura in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.
Carmen loved spending time with all her family. She loved to sing, garden and make seasonal crafts. She loved to listen to Christian music and was devoted to reading her bible. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Roel Benavidez Sr., and their three children, Roel (Rachel) Benavidez Jr., Esequiel (Mirna) Benavidez, and daughter Blanca Benavidez Seeds; her grandchildren, Kris A. Benavidez, Jacob A. Benavidez, Jaclyn K. Benavidez, Carlos Benavidez, Marcus B. Benavidez, Eric A. Seeds, and Sarah N. Seeds; great-grandchildren, Natalie Meigs and Kyndal Benavidez. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley Chapel of Remembrance in Pharr. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Having the distinguished honor serving as pallbearers will be: Kris A. Benavidez, Jacob A. Benavidez, Carlos Benavidez, Marcus B. Benavidez, Eric A. Seeds and Pedro Gonzalez. Interment will follow to Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Funeral services and arrangements are under the care of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 11, 2019