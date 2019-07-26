Home

Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
(956) 994-1238
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
San Martin de Porres Catholic Church
Alton, TX
Carmen Cuate Obituary
Mission - Carmen Cuate, 89, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Pax Villa Hospice in McAllen.

She is preceded in death by her husband Arnulfo Cuate; her daughter Adela Cuate; and by her parents Jose and Adela Guijosa.

She is survived by her children David Cuate(Eloisa), Maria Hollenhead(Jeff), Arnulfo Cuate Jr.(Rosie), Felipa Castro(+Alfredo), Belinda Rodriguez(Juan M.), Luis Cuate(Sylvia), Antonio Cuate(Melodie) and Rosa Linda Longoria(Oscar); 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; and by her siblings Lupe Mejia, Emiliano Mejia and Teresa Mejia.

Visitation will be held today, July 26, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Remembrance in Mission from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:30 am at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on July 26, 2019
