Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Pharr - Carmen D. "Kimmy" Gomez, 62, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her residence in Pharr.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Leonel Gomez; her parents, Conrado and Candelaria Murillo; and four siblings, Salvador Gonzalez, Federico Murillo, Maria Refugio Gonzalez, and Corina Murillo.

Kimmy is survived by five children, Israel (Irma) Gomez, Carlos (Amy) Gomez, Yvonne Gomez, Jessica Gomez, and Conrado (Sylvia) Gomez; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and seven siblings, Juan Manuel Murillo, Jose Cruz Murillo, Angel Murillo, Francisco Murillo, Maria Elena Alvarez, Martha Murillo, and Maria Martinez.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, July 21, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on July 21, 2019
