Edinburg - Carmen M. Gorena, 92, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her residence in Edinburg.Carmen is preceded in death by her husband, Ramiro Gorena; parents, Mateo and Antonia Mejia; four brothers, Gilberto Mejia, Benjamin Mejia, Leonel Mejia, Rosendo Mejia, and a sister, Leonor Perez.Mrs. Gorena is survived by her children, Rodolfo (Anna) Gorena, Cynthia (Romeo) Romero, Clarissa (Leo) Loza, Aaron Gorena; seven grandchildren, Abram Jon Gorena, Diane Erica Garza, Robert Romero, Dina Lozano, Laura Loza, Ryan Romero, Steven Loza; five great-grandchildren, Emily Lozano, Arabella Romero, Sarah Lozano, Regina Grace Garza Gorena, Noah Lozano; a brother, Jose Armin Mejia.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. prayer service, Monday, July 6, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at El Rucio Cemetery in San Manuel.Pallbearers will be Abram Jon Gorena, Robert Romero, Ryan Romero, Joaquin Lozano, Steven Loza, and Joey Zamora.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pay It Forward 316, P.O. Box 1932, Pharr, Texas 78577, a children's home.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.