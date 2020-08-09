San Juan - Carmen M. Lopez a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, known by her family as a champion for children, passed away at the age of 83 on Monday, July 27, 2020.Born in Villa de la Paz, San Luis Potosi, Mexico, Carmen accomplished her lifelong dream of naturalization at the age of 33. She took great pride in being a U.S. citizen and resident of her favorite town, San Juan, Texas.The central focus of Carmen's life was always her family, whom she cared tirelessly for and loved infinitely.Within all her children and grandchildren, Carmen instilled a passion for continued learning, a love of reading, and great joy for all genres of music as she always had her radio on in her home.Preceded in death by her parents, Ascencion and Natalia Morales; a brother, Ascencion Jr.; and a son, Jaime Lopez.Carmen is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 64 years, Alfredo Juan Lopez, Sr., as well as their children, Alta (Alfonso) Iglesias, Alfredo J. "T" (Irene) Lopez, Jr., Sandra Quintanilla, Edward E. (Pamela) Lopez, and Gabriel M. Lopez; a sister, Consuelo Chapa; a daughter-in-law, Dolores Lopez; 9 grandchildren, Andrea Iglesias, Amanda (Ricardo Jr.) Ramos, Luci (Patrick) Mouton, Lilli Lopez, Jaime Lopez Jr., Sergio Lopez, Leanna Lopez, Emilio Quintanilla, and Sophia Lopez.Carmen's grandchildren cherished and adored their Nana and are most grateful for all the time and care she endlessly gave to them.Carmen's family is especially grateful for the gentle care the Retama Manor Nursing Home staff of Edinburg provided to their mother throughout her time there.At the family's request, funeral services for Carmen will remain private and closed for immediate family only as a precautionary measure during this time"Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me". Psalm 23:4Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of San Juan.