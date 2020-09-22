Donna - On Sunday, September 13, 2020, our angel, Carmen Martinez was called to be with our Lord in Heaven, after a brief illness, at the age of 58 years. Born on July 15, 1962, she is preceded in death by her parents, Pablo and Antonia R. Martinez, and a brother, Rito R. Martinez.



Carmen will be remembered as a wonderful, sweet, and loving person who loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. She always had a big smile and was most happy spending time at the beach and taking care of her mother and all the family.



She is survived by the love of her life, Arnold Handy; her brothers, Ricardo (Susana) Martinez, Pablo Martinez, Jr. (Maria), Jesus Martinez (Mary), Jose Angel Martinez; sisters, Maria Elena Martinez and Antonia Olivarez (Miguel), and numerous nephews and nieces who will miss "Tia Carmen" beyond measure.



She will also be dearly missed by the Handy family who considered her a sister and a part of the family.



Interment will be held at Val Verde Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 3:00 P.M.



"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints." Psalm 116:15



