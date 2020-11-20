1/1
Carol (Handke) Naiman
Donna - Carol Handke Naiman, 76, passed away November 18, 2020. Carol was born in Wadena, Minnesota, daughter of Howard & Marion Handke on December 26, 1943. She graduated from Sharyland High School, attended Pan American College and graduated from A & I. She taught Home Economics in Leakey, Texas for 1 yr and in Donna Texas for 16 years. She married Leslie B. Naiman & celebrated 51 of marriage. She is preceded in death by her parents & her brother Wayne Handke. She is survived by her husband Leslie B. Naiman and her sisters-in-laws Sandra Handke, Angeline Naiman, Eva Naiman, Marilyn Hill and her nephews Mitchell, Matthew Handke, Charlise Hill and Aaron Hill and many dear friends & students she had taught over the year. She will be joined with the Naiman families plot in Alexandria, Nebraska. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.



Published in The Monitor on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
