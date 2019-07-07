Home

Carolina Leal Obituary
McAllen - Carolina Leal, 90, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at her residence in McAllen.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Luciano and Sara Leal; two brothers, Ignacio Leal and Esteban Leal; a sister, Higinia Hernandez.

Mrs. Leal is survived by her children, Oralia L. (Pablo) Sanchez of McAllen, Gustavo Leal of Edinburg, Jose Angel (Leticia) Leal Sr. of Alamo; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Pedro Leal; three sisters, Maria Perales, Inez Leal, Guadalupe Reyes.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service Monday, July 8, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on July 7, 2019
