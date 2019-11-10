|
|
Mission - Chuck Tanner, 88, passed away on November 6, 2019 in Mission, Texas.
Chuck requested a graveside service only which will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 3:00pm at Shannon-Rose Hill Cemetery in Fort Worth, TX.
Carroll B. "Chuck" Tanner was born in Mission, Texas on June 16, 1931. He was married to Dorothy York who predeceased him in 2004. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the church or .
Survivors include his cousins, Sandy Park of Ruidoso, NM, Patsy Keys of Ft Worth, TX, Barbara Andrews of Brenham, TX and life-long friend, Charlotte Waitz.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 10, 2019