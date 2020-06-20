Pharr - Catarina P. Gonzalez, 89, entered eternal rest Friday, June 19, 2020, at Senior Care of Edinburg.Born in Gonzalez, Texas, Mrs. Gonzalez had lived in Pharr all of her life and was a member of Templo Bethel Assembly of God.She is preceded in death by her husband, Pedro Gonzalez Sr.; her parents, Severiano Perez and Esther Tapia; and three siblings, Juan Gonzalez, Maria Herrera, and Olivia Villarreal.Catarina is survived by two children, Pedro Gonzalez Jr. of Pharr, Anna (Fred) Garcia of Silom Springs, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Caleb Garcia, Martin Gonzalez, Melissa Gonzalez, Amos Gonzalez; two great-grandchildren, Angie Nicole Gonzalez, Vincent Gonzalez; and two siblings, Lucia Esparza of Irving, Texas and Felix Perez of Casa Grande, Arizona.Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. prayer service Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.