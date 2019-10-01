Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecilia Flores
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecilia Flores

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecilia Flores Obituary
Edinburg - Cecilia Flores, 70, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at her residence in Edinburg.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Roberto Flores; and her parents, Genaro and Hortencia Benavidez.

Cecilia is survived by four children, Adriana (Jaime) Dimas, Robert Flores Jr., Shea and Shania Vasquez; seven sisters, Celsa (Rodolfo) Luna, Consuelo Rios, Crisanta (Ted) Orozco, Celia Flores, Cita (Adan) Marez, Sylvia (Barnard) Malota, Christina (DC) Printey; a brother, Genaro (Hilda) Benavidez Jr.; her mother-in-law, Maria O. Flores; a brother-in-law, Rudy Flores; and a sister-in-law, Christina (Johnny) Witherspoon;.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. memorial service Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecilia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now