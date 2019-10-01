|
Edinburg - Cecilia Flores, 70, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at her residence in Edinburg.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roberto Flores; and her parents, Genaro and Hortencia Benavidez.
Cecilia is survived by four children, Adriana (Jaime) Dimas, Robert Flores Jr., Shea and Shania Vasquez; seven sisters, Celsa (Rodolfo) Luna, Consuelo Rios, Crisanta (Ted) Orozco, Celia Flores, Cita (Adan) Marez, Sylvia (Barnard) Malota, Christina (DC) Printey; a brother, Genaro (Hilda) Benavidez Jr.; her mother-in-law, Maria O. Flores; a brother-in-law, Rudy Flores; and a sister-in-law, Christina (Johnny) Witherspoon;.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. memorial service Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 1, 2019