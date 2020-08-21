Alamo - Celedonia (Cele) Cardenas Garza, 97, entered eternal rest Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at The Heights of Alamo Nursing Home.She was born on March 3, 1923, in Alamo, Texas.She is preceded in death by her parents, Sabino and Seferina Cardenas and her late husband Jose Luz Garza, who went to be with the Lord on September 19, 1956.Celedonia is survived by her six children, Julia (+Tomas) Moncivais, Rafael (+Doris Felsch) Garza, Jose Luz Jr. (Nora) Garza, Matias (Stella) Garza, Juan (Debbie) Garza, Gilberto (Sonya) Garza; 18 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.As a teenager, she set and important goal in that all her future children would obtain and education. The goal was attained in that 5 earned a college degree and one became a successful business owner. She raised all her children as a single parent, never wavering or taking her eyes from her initial goal of seeing all of them become self-sufficient and productive citizens. She took pride in that all her suffering and sacrifices were worth the effort in raising them. She often looked back and would say "I have done my best, I ran the full distance and kept my vow. It was a tough race but with the help of God, I prevailed."Pallbearers will be the grandsons: Tomas Moncivais Jr., Rene Garza, Joseph Garza, Mathew Garza, Michael Salinas, and Gilberto Garza Jr.Private graveside services will be held for the immediate family on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen, Texas.Pastor Juan Garza, her son, will be conducting the graveside services.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of San Juan.