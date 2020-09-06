1/1
Celia G. (Gomez) Pena
Roma - Celia G. Peña 90, entered eternal rest on September 4, 2020 surround by loved ones at her daughter's residence in Roma. Celia was born on October 31, 1929, in Roma, Texas to the late Catarina Chavez and Miguel Gomez. She was a lifetime resident of Roma and a member of Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, where she was a member of the church choir in her youth. Celia was a loving housewife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. Her courageous strength to overcome any obstacle, enduring smile and contagious sense of humor will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and all who's lives she touched.

Celia was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Armando Peña, daughter Graciela Yolanda Garza, eight brothers, and six sisters.

Left to cherish her memory is her sister Gloria (Sergio) Castillo, daughters; Sylvia Irene (Gilberto) Guerra, Irma Hilda (Juan) Muñoz, Olga (Margil) Maldonado, and Maria Celia (Jose Arturo) Guerra, sons; Armando (Raquel) Peña Jr. and Ricardo (Clarissa) Peña, son in law Lazaro Garza, 21 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

A special thanks to the great and caring staff at Our Lady of Refuge Church, Eucharistic Ministers, Fr. Pablo Wilhelm, O.M.I., STCMH Dr. Raymond Mussett, DHR, Dr. Ruben Abrue, Dr. Reuben Valentin, Starr Home Health, DHR Health Hospice, and Sanchez Funeral Home.

2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the FAITH."

Sanchez Memorial Funeral Home of Roma is in charge of the arrangements. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Refuge Church in Roma, Interment will follow at Roma cemetery.



Published in The Monitor on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sanchez Memorial Funeral Home
101 Ar Sanchez Drive
Roma, TX 78584
(956) 847-7008
