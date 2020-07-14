Pharr - Celia L. Almanza, 77, went home to our Lord Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Herculano Castro.Mrs. Almanza is survived by her 10 children, Alejandro Castro of Kansas, Miguel Angel Castro, Jesus Castro both of Donna, Jose Cruz Castro of Kansas, Julian Castro of Donna, Celia Castro of Brazoria, TX, Cayetano Castro of Alamo, Herculano Castro of Sweeny, TX, Veronica Castro of Edinburg, Rosalia Almanza of McAllen; 31 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. prayer service today, July 14, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.