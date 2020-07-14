1/1
Celia L. Almanza
Pharr - Celia L. Almanza, 77, went home to our Lord Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Herculano Castro.

Mrs. Almanza is survived by her 10 children, Alejandro Castro of Kansas, Miguel Angel Castro, Jesus Castro both of Donna, Jose Cruz Castro of Kansas, Julian Castro of Donna, Celia Castro of Brazoria, TX, Cayetano Castro of Alamo, Herculano Castro of Sweeny, TX, Veronica Castro of Edinburg, Rosalia Almanza of McAllen; 31 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. prayer service today, July 14, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
