Pharr - Celia S. Olguin, 83, entered eternal rest Monday, November 2, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.Born in Olmito, she had lived in Pharr most of her life. Celia was young at heart and always the life of the party. She loved to dance, enjoyed meeting new people and telling jokes; she was caring and generous, and truly had a heart of gold. Celia overall lived her life to the fullest.She is preceded in death by her parents, Miguel and Guadalupe Sosa; a son, Alfredo Sosa; and two siblings, Ramiro Sosa and Angelita Dimas.Celia is survived by a son, Richard Solis Jr.; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and six siblings, Mike (Cici) Sosa, Guadalupe (Joe) DeAngelis, Carmen Sosa, Rey (Norma) Sosa, Dora (Paul) Rodriguez, and Esther Pena.Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a 2 p.m. funeral service Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.