Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc. - Weslaco
2602 N. Texas Blvd.
Weslaco, TX 78599
(956) 969-1461
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Celsa Salinas


1931 - 2019
Celsa Salinas Obituary
Weslaco - Weslaco, TX - Celsa Salinas, 88, passed away to be with the Lord, Friday, November 22, 2019. Mrs. Salinas was born July 9, 1931 to Juan & Francisca Guerra in Cuidad de Mexico. Celsa, "La mejor mama del mundo", a widowed mother at the age of 34 courageously dedicated the rest of her life to raise all her 9 children and grand kids on her own. She instilled the importance of spirituality, values and education to all. Mrs. Salinas is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rogelio Salinas; 1 son, Jamie Salinas & 1 daughter, Lydia Ledesma. She is survived by 3 sons, Rogelio "Roy" Salinas (Gracie) of Louisiana, Rene Salinas (Janie) of McAllen, TX, Ramiro Salinas of Weslaco, TX; 4 daughters, Maricela Diaz and Irma Zuniga (Macario) both of Weslaco, TX, Irene Trevino of Round Rock, TX & Linda Luna (David) of San Antonio, TX; and son in law, Albino Ledesma of Weslaco, TX. Also surviving are 21 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren & numerous great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. rosary, today, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco - Chapel of The Angels. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers will be 6 of her grandsons. Arrangements are under the direction of Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 26, 2019
