Donna - Celso Alvarado Sr., 89, born on April 6, 1929, went home to the Lord Friday, March 22, 2019, at Weslaco Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.



Born in Edinburg, Celso lived in Donna for most of his life. He worked as a crew leader in Floydada, TX for many years and was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather that will be missed for his sense of humor and smile.



He is preceded in death by his ex-spouse, Josefina T. Alvarado; a son, David Alvarado; his parents, Pablo and Candelaria Alvarado; and two brothers, Lauro Bustillos and Roberto Alvarado.



Celso is survived by his loving wife, Gina Alvarado of Donna; eight children, Rigoberto (Martha Castruita) Alvarado of Weslaco, Juan Luis (Yolanda) Alvarado of San Juan, Celso (Gloria) Alvarado Jr. of Alamo, Javier (Karina) Castruita, Roberto (Magda) Castruita, both of Monterrey, MX, Maria D. (Carlos Cruz) Castruita of Donna, Esmeralda (Efrain) Quinones of San Antonio; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 pm., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, March 24, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.



Pallbearers will be Celso Alvarado Jr., Celso Pablo Alvarado, Erik G. Alvarado, Victor Hugo Ibarra, Carlos S. Cruz Amador, and Efrain Quinones.



John 11:26. "I am the resurrection and the life: he that believeth in me though he were dead yet shall he live"



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary