Mission - Mission- Celso Gonzalez, born on September 20, 1933 in San Isidro, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Elias and Catalina Gonzalez, passed away on May 7, 2020 at his residence in Mission surrounded by his loving family. Celso enjoyed fishing and hunting at his ranch North of Rio Grande City. He was a natural born entrepreneur, owning Celso Gonzalez Apartments and Celso Gonzalez Construction, Inc. since 1958. He is survived by his caring and devoted wife of 61 years, Belen Gonzalez and children: Hugo Gonzalez (Teresa), Thelma Rivera (Ruben), Hector Gonzalez, Celso Gonzalez, Jr., and Edgar Gonzalez, as well as siblings: Petra Hernandez, Estela Vasquez, Maria Alicia Gonzalez and Jacinto Gonzalez. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00am on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at San Jose Cemetery in Mission.The family is in the care of Virgil Wilson Mortuary in Mission.