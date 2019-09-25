|
McAllen - Cesar Atenogenes Villarreal, 75, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents Atenogenes and Estela Villarreal.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Dora Villarreal; his daughters Estella Guien(David) and Marissa Capasso(William); his grandchildren Mia, Cross, Cristian and Vivian.
Cesar worked as an attorney in the Houston area and was a talented writer. He enjoyed listening to classical music and spending time with his grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel in Mission from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in McAllen. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 25, 2019