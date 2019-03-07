The Monitor Obituaries
Cesarea J. Villarreal

Cesarea J. Villarreal Obituary
Pharr - August 27, 1932 - March 4, 2019

Cesarea J. Villarreal passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 4, 2019 , at 86 years of age. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her mother Maria Luisa Juarez, her husband Osvaldo Villarreal Sr. & a son Jorge Homero Villarreal . Cesarea is survived by her seven children:

Tina (Leo) Zuniga of Alamo, Maria Patricia Villarreal of Pharr, Antonio Villarreal of Pharr, Abel (Janie) Villarreal of Pharr, Osvaldo Villarreal Jr. of Pharr, George H. (Sylvia) Villarreal of San Juan, & Pedro Villarreal of Pharr. She also leaves 19 grandchildren, 24 great- grandchildren, & 5 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation for Cesarea will be Thursday, March 7 from 6-8 pm at Kreidler Funeral Home, 314 N. 10th St. in McAllen, with the rosary starting at 7pm.

Funeral Mass will be Friday, March 8 at 10 am at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Pharr. Burial will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 7, 2019
