Edinburg - Cesaria Alaniz, 66, went into eternal sleep Thursday, November 28, 2019, in Edinburg. Ms. Alaniz is preceded in death by her parents, Eugenio and Cesaria Alaniz; her brother, Eugenio Alaniz, Jr.; two brothers-in-law, Tomas Pena Sr., and Rumaldo Salas.
Ms. Alaniz is survived by her three siblings, Rosario Pena, Manuela Salas, and Blanca Diaz; two aunts, Candelaria Rivera, and Escolastica Collazo; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a 2 p.m. prayer service, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Evangelist Warren Berkley of Laurel Heights Church of Christ will be officiating.
Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 2, 2019