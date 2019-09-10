Home

Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
First Assembly of God Church
McAllen, TX
View Map
Resources
Cesaria Anguiano Obituary
Mission - Cesaria Anguiano, 71, passed away at her residence in Mission. She loved being with her family and was a great mother and grandmother. She was active in her church and took joy in being there. She had a love of collecting, viewing action films and eating fine foods.

She was preceded in death by her parents Manuel and Isabel Montes; daughter Jessica Anguiano; brother Manuel Reyes Montes; sister Guadalupe Mendiola.

Cesaria is survived by her children Mary (Adrian) Cantu, Jennie Rebecca "Becky" (Carlos) Estrada, Tina (Pedro Leal) Anguiano; grandchildren Jessica Renee Estrada, Alex "Charlie" Estrada, Mark A. Anguiano (Veronica), Michael Andrew A. Anguiano-Leal, Jessica Marie Anguiano-Leal, Jessica Cantu, Victoria "Tori" Cantu; a great granddaughter Carmen Marie Anguiano; siblings Maria Guadalupe (Tomas) Garcia, Jose Ove (Refugia) Montes, Elva (Gustavo) Espinosa, Maria Belen Anguiano, Elias (Susana) Montes, and Hortencia (Pedro) Lopez.

Visitation will be held today, Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 1-9pm with a 7pm prayer service at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral service will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 10am at First Assembly of God Church in McAllen. Cremation will follow.

Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 10, 2019
