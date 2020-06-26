Chad Hauesenfluck

Georgetown/Edinburg - Chad Hausenfluck, 50, entered eternal sleep on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Georgetown, Texas. J was preceded in death by his cousin, Michael "Bonkers" Standard.Chad was a loving father, son, friend, and family member. He was witty, charismatic, easygoing, and easy to talk to. His kids were his proudest achievement, and he made sure that everyone knew it. On any given school night, you would find him cheering from the bleachers at his son's various sporting events or emphasizing how proud he was that his daughter goes to The University of Texas at Austin. On weekends, you would find him working out at the gym, walking his dog Rhea, or barbecuing by the pool. To know him was to love him, and we will remember and miss him forever.Chad is survived by his fiancee, Suzie Horton; two children, Jaycee Hausenfluck and Skylar Hausenfluck; his parents, Frank (Maribel) Hausenfluck, and Sherry (Willie) Gossett; his four siblings, Tres (Denise) Hausenfluck, Brandon (Jenna) Hausenfluck, Russell (Kelly) Hausenfluck, and Hunter (Chelsea) Gossett; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.A Celebration of Life service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.