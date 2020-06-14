McAllen - Charlene Hertz nee Sneider passed away, June 10, 2020 at the age of 91, with the grace and dignity that defined her life. Charlene was born in the Albany Park section of Chicago, Illinois, and moved to McAllen with her husband, Ben in 1953. Ben established a business, Excel Appliance Repair, and with Charlene as office manager, thrived for over forty years until their retirement.The betterment of the Community in McAllen, was always a concern and goal of Charlene. She joined and served in many organizations, in most cases in a leadership role. Among these organizations were Zonta, The Salvation Army, The March of Dimes, IMAS, The Pan American Round Table, The Renaissance Club, The Cub Scouts, Head Start, The John F Kennedy Election Campaign, and many other organizations. She also worked hard for her Jewish organizations including Hadassah, Temple Emanuel Sisterhood, The Council of Jewish Women, Israeli Bond Drives, Texas Jewish Historical Society. She was a proud member of Temple Emanuel for 67 years, serving in many capacities, including as member of the choir and as a Sunday school teacher.Charlene is preceded in death by her husband Ben, her parents Sam and Agnes Sneider, and her sister Velda Garfinkle. She is survived by her children; Joel and Kevin, her grandchildren; Sidney (Jaime), Sam, and Kaelan, her brother Don (Marilyn) Sneider.The family has requested that for those who would like to remember and to honor Charlene, that they donate time and or funds to a charity of their choosing.