McAllen, TX - Don (Charles Donald) Troutman, 80, died Saturday, November 9th 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy Troutman, their son Ross, daughter-in-law Emily and granddaughter Aspen. He was preceded in death by his parents Jay & Hope Troutman and brother, John.
His family relocated from Oklahoma to the Rio Grande Valley in the early 1940's where he attended school and graduated from McHigh. After graduation he spent time working as a wrangler at the Mayan Dude Ranch in Bandera, TX and later Echo Hills in the same area. Following a love of animals he worked as a veterinary assistant both in McAllen and then Rochester, NY where he met and married Judy. They returned to the Valley where he worked for several years for local pest control businesses before eventually going to work for The Monitor newspaper in the 1980's until he retired.
He was an active volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America for several years serving as an assistant Scoutmaster to Troop 7 and as a unit commissioner for the local council where he spent many weekends and summers at Camp Perry. He was also an active member of the Elks Lodge as well as the local American Legion and served as Sunday School Superintendent at St. Mark's Untied Methodist Church.
Services will be held on Friday 11/22/2019, 3:30PM at St. Marks United Methodist Church, McAllen Tx.
In lieu of flowers the family invites friends of Don to make a memorial contribution in his name to the Rio Grande Council, Boy Scouts of America, 6912 W Expwy 83, Harlingen, TX 78552
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 20, 2019