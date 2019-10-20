|
McAllen - On Friday, October 18, 2019, Charles Graham, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 83. Born in Houston, TX to Prentice and Virginia Lovorn, he went on to play football for the University of Texas at Austin where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry in 1958. He began his medical career in research alongside renowned cardiac and vascular surgeon Dr. Michael DeBakey before transitioning into pharmaceutical sales. An entrepreneur at heart, this eventually led to the opening of his own medical supply company which serviced hospitals in Mexico City. In the mid-1980's, he returned to McAllen and began his career in manufacturing and sales of medical products for nursing homes and hospitals. Charles is survived by his wife, Linda Graham and their daughter, Lindsay, and his two sons, Robert and Garry. Services will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 2pm at Our Lady Of Sorrows Chapel.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 20, 2019