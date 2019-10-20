Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Graham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Graham Obituary
McAllen - On Friday, October 18, 2019, Charles Graham, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 83. Born in Houston, TX to Prentice and Virginia Lovorn, he went on to play football for the University of Texas at Austin where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry in 1958. He began his medical career in research alongside renowned cardiac and vascular surgeon Dr. Michael DeBakey before transitioning into pharmaceutical sales. An entrepreneur at heart, this eventually led to the opening of his own medical supply company which serviced hospitals in Mexico City. In the mid-1980's, he returned to McAllen and began his career in manufacturing and sales of medical products for nursing homes and hospitals. Charles is survived by his wife, Linda Graham and their daughter, Lindsay, and his two sons, Robert and Garry. Services will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 2pm at Our Lady Of Sorrows Chapel.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreidler Funeral Home
Download Now