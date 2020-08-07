1/
Charles Stevens Bohmfalk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lone Oak, TX - Charles Stevens Bohmfalk, 78, died peacefully in his home in Lone Oak, Texas, on August 1, 2020.

Charles, known as "Charlie" to his friends and "Papa" to his grandchildren was born in Fort Huachuca, AZ, to Dr. Stanley and Genevieve Bohmfalk. He was raised in Weslaco, TX.

Charles is survived by his daughters Holly Bohmfalk and Natalie Smart (Greg); step children Debra Littrell (Ronnie), Sandra Collins, Kyle Dupree (Carol); grandchildren Eva Keel Horner (Scott), Robert Littrell, Megan Collins, Emily Collins, Conner Collins, and Nathaniel Smart; great-grandchildren Brandon Keel, Emma Freeman, and Lily Littrell; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife Gail, who died May 7, 2020.

A Memorial Service for the family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to McLaughlin Class at First Baptist Church in Dallas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved