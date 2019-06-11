|
McAllen - Charlie Willie Marmaduke Sr., 67, left to be with the Lord on June 6, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center. He was born to Everett and Mattie Sue on November 19, 1951 in McAllen. He bravely and honorably served as a Fire Fighter for the City of San Juan. He also worked in the oil field for more than 30 years. Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Clara Marmaduke; and children: Richard (Jessica) Marmaduke, Jennifer Marmaduke, Charlie Marmaduke Jr. and Johahn (Crystal) Marmaduke. He will also be greatly missed by his grandchildren: Jannelle (Javi), Nadine, Roylee, Teagan, Isabella, Mason, Aiden Lilly, Jonathan, Courtney; great-grandchildren: Josiah, Hilaria, Naveah, Lois Rose and sister: Bobbie Johnston. Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5 pm to 9 pm at Funeraria del Angel. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on June 11, 2019