Mission, TX - On Thursday, October 24, 2019, our beloved wife, mother, and aunt, Christina M. Cantu, passed away at Rio Grande Regional Hospital.
She reunites in heaven with grandparents, Edward J. and Flora B. Skarzynski and father-in-law, Wenceslado Cantu, Jr.
Christina is survived by her loving family, husband, Josue Cantu and children Ariel and Josiah; father, George Skarzynski and his wife Thuy Dung; mother, Tammie Cadell; step brothers and sisters, Josh, David, Lucas, Gideon, Kourtney and Amber; mother-in-law, Rafaela Cantu; brothers-in-law, Wence Cantu and his wife Terry, Gabriel Cantu and his wife Jennifer; nephew, Jaden and nieces, Erin and Sophia.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 9:00am to 9:00pm with a a Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Serenity at Funeraria del Angel, 3611 N. Taylor Rd. Mission, Texas.
The funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 3:00pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 620 Dunlap Street Mission, Texas 78572.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 27, 2019