Mission - Christine "Christina" Keller Prukop, 93, the best mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away on March 31, 2019 at Mission Regional Medical Center in Mission. She was born on December 18, 1925 in Kosciusko, Texas to Benedict and Helena Keller. She was very meticulous, and she always ensured everything she did was done correctly. She will be remembered for being an excellent cook and could whip up a pie or coffee cake very quickly. She was a volunteer for Saint Paul's Catholic Church and would work annually with Bernadette Weber on the float for the Texas Citrus Fiesta Parade.



Christine was preceded in death by her husband, of 72 years, Conrad W. Prukop Sr.; sisters Proxy Prukop, Florence Vinklarek; brother Ernest Keller; as well as by a grandson Stephen.



She is survived by her children Wallace (Judi) Prukop of San Benito, Gabriel (Brenda) Prukop of Katy, Veronica (Vernon) Schievelbein of Katy, Benedict Prukop of Austin, and Conrad (Carol) Prukop of Mission. She is also survived by her brother Vincent Keller; as well as by her 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5-9 pm with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in McCook. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in McCook.



Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.