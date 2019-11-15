|
McAllen, Texas - Christopher Lyke, Jr. went to be with our Lord on November 9, 2019, at the age of 35. He was born in McAllen, Tx on May 22, 1984 to Chris Lyke, Sr. and Wendy Greenwell.
He is preceded in death by three grandparents James and Sally Lyke; and Viola Greenwell; and his nephew, Daven James Alaniz.
Christopher is survived by his parents, one grandfather James R Greenwell and his loving children, Christopher III, Brandon, Jesus Evan, Lilia, James, Chrisanthos and Byron; his sisters Catherine and Jennifer; and their children, a half-sister Paloma and half-brother Philip. Also numerous extended family and friends.
He was a loving and joyful son, father and friend. His number one priority was his family. He loved art and tattooing. He was always open to help others in need. He spent the last five years driving truck cross-country and supporting his family. He, his jokes, smile and laughter will be dearly missed by all that had chance to know him and especially his immediate family.
Visitation will begin at 2 pm, Saturday, November 16, 2019 and will conclude at 10 am, Monday, November 18, 2019 at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. There will be a rosary Saturday at 7pm and the funeral service Sunday at 7pm. Cemetery information to be provided at funeral home.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 15, 2019