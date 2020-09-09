McAllen - Chuck C. Almaraz was born September 30, 1948 and went home to be with the Lord September 4, 2020. Chuck was born and raised in McAllen and graduated from McAllen High in 1968. He enjoyed playing the drums and loved music; his passion in life. He was also into nutrition and fitness. He shared his knowledge of organic foods and supplements and the key to healthy living with many. He worked as a plant operator for the City of Mission Wastewater Management Company for 12 years. Above all he loved God, his wife Leslie and his family. He was a caring and generous person who donated to multiple charities and put other's needs before his own.He is preceded in death by his mother Esther Alamraz, father Carlos Almaraz, sister Olga Almaraz, brother-in-law Gilbert Peña, father-in-law Francis Davis, mother-in-law Simone Davis.He is survived by his wife of 38 years, sisters Sylvia Peña, Irma Villarreal and Viola Perez, brother-in-laws Wally Villarreal and Daniel Perez and many nephews, nieces and a host of friends. Pallbearers will be Mando Gonzalez, George Femat, Jaime Peña, Jaime Gonzalez.A special thanks to Dr. Luis Arango who went above and beyond for Chuck.A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 10th from 3-9PM with a 7PM Rosary. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church at 11AM with burial to follow at San Jose Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home.