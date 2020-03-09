Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
5:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Edinburg, TX
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Edinburg, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cindy Guerra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cindy Guerra

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cindy Guerra Obituary
Edinburg - Cindy Guerra, 63, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.

Cindy was born and raised in Edinburg and was an alum of St. Joseph Catholic School. She graduated from Edinburg High School and attended the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. She was a long time employee of Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. Cindy was a devoted parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg, where she was a member of the Altar Society, and charter member of the Our Lady of Guadalupe Society. Cindy was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Our Lady of Mount Carmel #1993, where she served as court regent.

Cindy enjoyed watching UT football games and loved to cook. She made the best chicken tacos, lasagna, spaghetti, and carrot cake.

Miss Guerra is preceded in death by her parents, Lazaro Guerra and Candelaria Rios Guerra.

Cindy is survived by her two brothers, Homer Guerra of McAllen, Hector (Clarissa) Guerra of Mission; sister-in-law, Edith Cavazos of Sharyland; two beloved nieces, Bianca A. Guerra and Victoria E. Guerra; and an adored nephew, Kevin M. Guerra.

The Guerra Family would like to thank their aunt, Alicia "Licha" Salinas; cousins, Melynda and Ruben Vasquez; Marilanda and Dr. Ramiro Caballero; Claudia and Aaron Ponce; Cindy Zatorski and Phil Trumbly; close friends who they consider family, Marissa Reyes, Rosie Stockwell, Amalia Catete, Margo Gonzalez, Norma Salazar, and Anna Jimenez, for the care and attention they gave to Cindy. They would also like to thank the Catholic Daughters of the Americas organization and all prayer warriors for keeping Cindy in their prayers. A special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Edinburg Regional I.C.U.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Serving as pallbearers will be Julio Gonzalez, Rene Cantu, Bill Utz, Ricardo Ramirez, Rene Guerra, and Aaron Ponce. Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Guerra, Aaron Ponce Jr., Ralph Garza, and R.J. Vasquez.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cindy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -