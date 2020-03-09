|
|
Edinburg - Cindy Guerra, 63, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.
Cindy was born and raised in Edinburg and was an alum of St. Joseph Catholic School. She graduated from Edinburg High School and attended the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. She was a long time employee of Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. Cindy was a devoted parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg, where she was a member of the Altar Society, and charter member of the Our Lady of Guadalupe Society. Cindy was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Our Lady of Mount Carmel #1993, where she served as court regent.
Cindy enjoyed watching UT football games and loved to cook. She made the best chicken tacos, lasagna, spaghetti, and carrot cake.
Miss Guerra is preceded in death by her parents, Lazaro Guerra and Candelaria Rios Guerra.
Cindy is survived by her two brothers, Homer Guerra of McAllen, Hector (Clarissa) Guerra of Mission; sister-in-law, Edith Cavazos of Sharyland; two beloved nieces, Bianca A. Guerra and Victoria E. Guerra; and an adored nephew, Kevin M. Guerra.
The Guerra Family would like to thank their aunt, Alicia "Licha" Salinas; cousins, Melynda and Ruben Vasquez; Marilanda and Dr. Ramiro Caballero; Claudia and Aaron Ponce; Cindy Zatorski and Phil Trumbly; close friends who they consider family, Marissa Reyes, Rosie Stockwell, Amalia Catete, Margo Gonzalez, Norma Salazar, and Anna Jimenez, for the care and attention they gave to Cindy. They would also like to thank the Catholic Daughters of the Americas organization and all prayer warriors for keeping Cindy in their prayers. A special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Edinburg Regional I.C.U.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Serving as pallbearers will be Julio Gonzalez, Rene Cantu, Bill Utz, Ricardo Ramirez, Rene Guerra, and Aaron Ponce. Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Guerra, Aaron Ponce Jr., Ralph Garza, and R.J. Vasquez.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 9, 2020