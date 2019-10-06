|
|
Rio Grande City - Clara "Clarita" Guerra Gonzalez entered into eternal rest on October 3, 2009. She was welcomed into the gates of Heaven by God and is now resting in His presence. Clarita was born on August 12, 1926 in La Rosita, Tx.. She was the oldest of six children. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Rosalio Gonzalez, Jr., her parents; Fidencio Guerra and Maria Garza Guerra; brother, Fidel and Maria del Carmen Guerra; sister in law, Paula Ramon Guerra; sister, Lydia and Serafin Guerrero. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She imparted her love of God and church to her family and everyone she met. She was truly devoted to the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary. She was a faithful member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Corpus Christi, TX.; Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Harlingen, TX and Santa Rosa de Lima Catholic Church in La Rosita, TX..
Clarita leaves to cherish her loving memories, her son, Jose Roel Gonzalez, daughter, Elizabeth Flora (Jose) Gonzales; grandsons, Dr. Jose Antonio Gonzales and Dr. Omar David Gonzales; brother, Efrain Guerra, La Rosita, TX; Sister in Law, Ernestina Guerra, Escobares, TX.; sister, Maria Irene Trevino, La Rosita, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 6, 2019