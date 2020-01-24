|
Mission - Clara Perez -"Dona Clarita" as she was affectionately called passed away on Jan 12, 2020 in Sacramento. She passed due to complications following a stroke. She was surrounded by all five children and several of her grandchildren and friends.
She is proceeded in death by her spouse, Jose 'Pepe' Rodriguez and grandson Jared Vincent Rodriguez.
She and Pepe raised their 5 children for over 30 years in the family hometown of Madera, Calif. She was born in near Vera Cruz, Mexico and married and lived in Harlingen, Texas were the 3 oldest sons were born. In 1962 the family moved to Madera were she lived until moving to Woodburn, Oregon in 1992. Over the last 10 years she has spent considerate time in three main locations: Woodburn, Sacramento and Mission, Tx.
She is survived by 4 sons: Joe Rodriguez of Woodburn, George and Shari Rodriguez of Sacramento, Joel and Julia Rodriguez also of Sacramento, Jaime and Velma Rodriguez of Hillsboro, Oregon and daughter Janet Rodriguez of Woodburn. 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Brother Bonifacio Perez of Mission, TX and a sister, Juana Munoz of Reynosa, MX, and aunt Juana Maria Ahumada, of Corpus Christi. Outside of her love of family and friends she adored gardening, flowers and birds having over a dozen parakeets and finches at the of death.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Remembrance in Mission from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm with a rosary recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 24, 2020