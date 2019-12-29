|
|
Austin - Surrounded by her beloved husband, children, and grandchildren, Claricia Corral Calvillo, 73, entered into eternal rest on December 21, 2019, at Cornerstone Specialty Hospital in Austin, TX. She was born July 8, 1946 in Donna, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Jesus Corral and Rosa Salinas; and her brother, Jose Ruben Perez.
Claricia is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Noe B. Calvillo, Sr.; daughters AnnaLiza Calvillo-Watt (Richard) of Arlington, Celina Calvillo-Sanchez (Felipe) of Austin; and son Noe B. Calvillo, Jr. (Kathyrn "Katie" Leih) of Austin; grandchildren: Sophia, Gianna and Olivia Sanchez of Austin and Bella Mia Watt of Arlington; her sisters: Angelica Perez-Cantu († Lee Cantu) of Colvis, CA, Corina Trevino (Jesus) and Diana Chavez (†Julian) both of McAllen, Andrea Luna (Zeke) of Rancho Viejo.
Claricia graduated from Donna High School in 1964. She was a member of the Redskins Marching Band throughout her high school years. In 1968 she graduated from Pan American College with a BA degree in Elementary Education. She began her professional teaching career at Zavala Elementary in Austin followed by two years with the Houston ISD. In 1972 she returned to the Valley with her family and began a 25-year teaching career with the McAllen school district at Ben Milam Elementary. She was regarded as a highly professional and dedicated teacher by her professional peers, parents and students. In 1997 she received her Masters of Education degree in Education Diagnostics from the University of Texas-Pan American and began work as an Educational Diagnostician with the Edinburg school district. She finished her educational career in 2004 with the Irving school district in 2004. After retirement, she and her family moved to Austin in 2006 where she continued to provide her services on a part-time contract basis to the school districts of Austin, Georgetown, Hays County and Giddings. She loved her chosen vocation and she loved working with the children.
Claricia was a deeply caring and protective mother and grandmother providing her children and grandchildren with affection and love. She had a unique quality of making each of her grandchildren, in particular, feel like the most important person in her presence and they especially appreciated receiving her warm hugs and kisses. Claricia was a wonderful storybook reader enjoyed by both her children and grandchildren. She used her teaching skills to encourage them to read and learn at an early age. Her grown children have shared a deep love and affection for their mother throughout their lives, and they feel a great sense of gratitude for her loving guidance and the unconditional love she provided for them throughout their growing years.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Celebration of Life on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton, Edinburg Texas. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, presided by Pastor Roberto Perales of First United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.
Serving as pallbearers will be Alfonso Medina, Daniel (Danny) Beltran, Alfonso (Al) Longoria, Pedro (Pete) Vasquez, Albert Champion and Ruben Calvillo.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg (956) 380-1416).
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 29, 2019