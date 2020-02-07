|
|
San Juan - Clarissa A. Borrego, 36, went home to our Lord Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.
Born in McAllen, Ms. Borrego had lived in San Juan for most of her life.
She is preceded in death by her father, Guillermo Borrego.
Ms. Borrego is survived by her mother, Gloria Borrego; and her sister, Criselda Borrego, both of San Juan.
Funeral service will take place at 12 noon today, February 7, 2020, at New Hope Ministries in Pharr. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 7, 2020