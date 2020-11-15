McAllen - Clarissa Zamora, 34, of McAllen passed on Sunday, October 25, 2020. A 2004 graduate of McAllen High School, Clarissa played tennis for McHi and was in the choir all four years. She was also in Who's Who Among American High School students. Clarissa received her Associates Degree in Culinary Arts from South Texas College. Her true calling was as a paraprofessional for McAllen Independent School District. Clarissa worked at both Castaneda and Sanchez Elementary Schools mainly in the Special Education and Resource departments as well as wherever she was needed. She also volunteered with The Special Olympics
. Clarissa was a loving, compassionate person whose infectious smile and laughter is unforgettable. She was fiercely loyal to her friends and family.
Clarissa is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Pedro A. Mendoza; and her paternal grandparents, Paula and Roberto Zamora. Clarissa is survived by her loving parents, Rosendo and Michelle Zamora of McAllen; her grandma, Lucille Saenz Barrientes of San Antonio; her dog of 17 years, Kiki; her cats, Papi and Linus; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins as well as her godparents.
"When we lose someone we love, we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind." (Author unknown)
Visitation will be at Kreidler Funeral Home, November 16, 2020, from 6 to 7 p.m. followed by the Rosary from 7 to 8 p.m. Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on November 17, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, McAllen. Interment following at 1 p.m. at Valley Memorial Gardens. The rosary and mass services will be accessible via (live stream) Michelle Mendoza Zamora's Facebook page.
ln lieu of flowers or plants, the family kindly asks donations to be made to Yaqui Animal No Kill Rescue Nonprofit, 500 Venecia Drive, Sullivan City, TX 78595, 956-600-3576, yaquianimalrescue@yahoo.com .