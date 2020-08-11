Brownsville, TX - Claudia Martinez, 40, of Brownsville, passed away after years of battling serious health complications on August 1, 2020 at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.



Viewing will be from 3pm to 9pm on Tuesday the 11th at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen. (520 Ash Ave McAllen, TX 78501). Sermon will be at 7pm.



Burial will be held at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen at 10am on Wednesday the 12th. (south side of the cemetery near the office)



Claudia was born in Pharr, TX on July 29, 1980. She grew up in Mcallen where she graduated from James Nikki Rowe High School in 1999. Claudia's hobbies included taking road trips, and spending time with her children, friends and family.



Claudia is survived by her four children Vicente, Angelina, Nikolas & Alessandra (ages 10, 12, 15 & 16), parents and step-parents, three brothers, three nephews, many cousins, many aunts and uncles and other friends and family.



Floral arrangements will only be received on Tuesday the 11th from 9am to 3pm at Rick Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen. (520 Ash Ave McAllen, TX 78501)



