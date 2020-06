Or Copy this URL to Share

Portland, OR. - Claudina Caceres Ruiz passed away on June 22, 2020, at the age of 89. She is survived by her four daughters; Norina, Nelda, Norma and Noelia, her eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Ricardo Ruiz, at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. Memorial services are pending with Macy & Son Funeral Directors.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store