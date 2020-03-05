Home

Claudio Flores Obituary
Pharr - Claudio W. Flores, 56, passed away March 3, 2020 at McAllen Medical Hospital.

Claude is survived by his estranged daughter Kristina Dianne; his twin siblings Rachel and Arthur; as well as his life partner, Margie.

He was a loving uncle to niece Alexia Leonor and nephew Arthur Jr. He was an active father figure to Ramon, Rolando, Fernando, Jose Francisco, and Elena. He adored his grandchildren Diego, Marcos, Arriana and Gabriel. Claude was lovingly known by his close friends as Wheelz.

Claudio's viewing will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Serenity in Mission from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm with a rosary recited at 3:00 pm.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 5, 2020
