1/1
Claudio Morolez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claudio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mission - Claudio Morolez, 78, went to be with our Lord Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at his residence in Mission. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fuastino Morolez and Luz Garza; three siblings, Delia Ramirez, Maria Luz Garza and Faustino Morolez, Jr. Claudio is survived by his wife, Delia Morolez; four children, Nelda (Julio) Flores, Jose Alfredo (Ann) Morolez, Rafael Morolez and Israel (Abetty) Morolez; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Vilia M. Flores. A prayer service was held on Friday, August 21, 2020. Mr. Claudio Morolez will be cremated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved