Mission - Claudio Morolez, 78, went to be with our Lord Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at his residence in Mission. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fuastino Morolez and Luz Garza; three siblings, Delia Ramirez, Maria Luz Garza and Faustino Morolez, Jr. Claudio is survived by his wife, Delia Morolez; four children, Nelda (Julio) Flores, Jose Alfredo (Ann) Morolez, Rafael Morolez and Israel (Abetty) Morolez; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Vilia M. Flores. A prayer service was held on Friday, August 21, 2020. Mr. Claudio Morolez will be cremated.



