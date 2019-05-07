|
Alamo - Clemente Sanchez Sr., 75, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Alfredo Gonzalez Texas State Veterans Home in McAllen.
Mr. Sanchez lived in Alamo, he was a veteran of the United States Army and served our country during the Vietnam War.
He is preceded in death by his wife Amalia F. Sanchez; parents, Salvador and Trinidad Sanchez; three brothers, Jose Sanchez, Ventura Sanchez, Rosalio Sanchez.
He is survived by his three children, Leonardo (Veronica) Sanchez, Clemente (Jackie) Sanchez Jr., Eduardo (Deanna) Sanchez; four sisters Cindy Garcia, Isidra Sanchez, Amalia Handy, Elijia Garcia; seven grandchildren, Christian, Nathan, Jacob, Adrian, Gabriel, Sebastian and Mike Sanchez.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary today, May 7, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral services will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on May 7, 2019