|
|
Mission - Devoted husband, loving uncle, and truly one-of-a-kind Clifton Allen Spears, Jr. entered this world April 11th, 1951 in Dallas, Texas. He rode west to be with Jesus Christ after a peaceful passing on Thursday, November 21st in Mission, Texas.
Cliff was known for his unique laugh, and he loved sharing it! Never shy, Cliff would brighten the day of anyone he crossed paths with. In life he successfully led Oaks TV, a business originally started by his father. In the summers, Cliff and Sharon would host their "rowdy" nephews and spoil them with hard work, more hard work, Texas heat, love, care, ice cream, more sugar, time in the pool, fatherly guidance, trips to the Galveston beach, and lots of laughs.
The greatest testament to Cliff's character is the selfless love and commitment to his wife he demonstrated following her life altering accident. Closing his business in order to care for her, they spent the next 20 years traveling the country by RV and making many friends. Eventually they settled down in the Rio Grande Valley to enjoy their remaining years together. The deep sadness we feel in our hearts could only be created by the loss of such an amazing man. His laugh will carry on in the memories of those who loved him.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Clifton Allen Spears, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Spears of Mission, TX; mother, Betty Spears of Memphis, TN; brother, Jeffery Spears of Memphis, TN; nephew, Drew Spears of Atlanta, GA; nephew, Shane Spears and wife Hilary of St. Louis, MO; and sister-in-law, Randa Spears of Memphis TN.
A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 at First Methodist Church of Mission, TX. Services were entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 23, 2019