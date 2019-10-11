|
|
Houston/ McAllen - Cointa (Connie) Josephina Ramirez Muniz, 79, of McAllen, Texas, passed away October 7, 2019. She was born to the late Prudencio Muniz and Elisa Portalez, February 8, 1940, in Karnes City, Texas. Connie graduated from McAllen High School in 1959. She was married to the love of her life, the late Rodolfo (Rudy) Garcia Ramirez for 50 years and they lived together in McAllen, Texas.
Connie is survived by five children: Diana, Rudy Jr. (Teresa), Frank (Debbie), Elisa (Jaime) and Albert (Arlene). She is also survived by ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Miguel Muniz and sister Solia Sanchez Muniz. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Connie had a career in the Insurance business and later on she took on the role of rancher. She was a dedicated volunteer at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, where she served in the Ladies Club and was a Eucharist Minister. Connie was immensely proud of her family, loved to take pictures and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Viewing will begin today, Friday, October 11, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019, all at Ceballos Funeral Home in McAllen, Texas. A funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in McAllen, Texas. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission, Texas
The Muniz and Ramirez Families entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 11, 2019