Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ceballos Funeral Home
1023 North 23rd Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 682-3431
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
McAllen,, TX
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Mission, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cointa Ramirez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cointa Josephina Ramirez


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cointa Josephina Ramirez Obituary
Houston/ McAllen - Cointa (Connie) Josephina Ramirez Muniz, 79, of McAllen, Texas, passed away October 7, 2019. She was born to the late Prudencio Muniz and Elisa Portalez, February 8, 1940, in Karnes City, Texas. Connie graduated from McAllen High School in 1959. She was married to the love of her life, the late Rodolfo (Rudy) Garcia Ramirez for 50 years and they lived together in McAllen, Texas.

Connie is survived by five children: Diana, Rudy Jr. (Teresa), Frank (Debbie), Elisa (Jaime) and Albert (Arlene). She is also survived by ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Miguel Muniz and sister Solia Sanchez Muniz. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Connie had a career in the Insurance business and later on she took on the role of rancher. She was a dedicated volunteer at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, where she served in the Ladies Club and was a Eucharist Minister. Connie was immensely proud of her family, loved to take pictures and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Viewing will begin today, Friday, October 11, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019, all at Ceballos Funeral Home in McAllen, Texas. A funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in McAllen, Texas. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission, Texas

The Muniz and Ramirez Families entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cointa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now